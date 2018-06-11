Mississippi mayor says city needs development director

A Mississippi mayor says their city needs an economic development director to enhance its downtown area.
Natchez Mayor Darryl Grennell and City Planner Riccardo Giani said Wednesday that a downtown development director could be the catalyst that moves the area forward. The Natchez Democrat reports downtown business owners have been calling for a director. The mayor says he plans to request that the Board of Aldermen and other groups allocate money to cover the salary of a downtown director. The city cut funding for the position nearly a decade ago.
Grennell says the city must invest in downtown as if it is a business. He says a director would oversee the post office's potential relocation and the elimination of zoning laws preventing certain types of businesses in the downtown area.
