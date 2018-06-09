Watch how custom-built shoes are made at this new manufacturing plant in Ferndale

Take a look inside Flowbuilt Manufacturing in Ferndale, which makes custom-built shoes and insoles. Flowbuilt is owned by Superfeet and makes footwear based on detailed custom information.
Evan Abell
This volunteer group can lend you free medical equipment

Local

This volunteer group can lend you free medical equipment

The Knights of Columbus Medical Equipment Loan Program in Meridian is a bustling medical equipment shop run by Dale Anderson and Dick DeLeonard. Locals can donate wheelchairs, beds, walkers and bedside commodes, and volunteers clean and refurbish