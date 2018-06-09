Watch how custom-built shoes are made at this new manufacturing plant in Ferndale

Bannock County Clerk Robert Poleki will leave his job in Pocatello in January, according to EastIdahoNews.com, to pursue production of the Washie, a self-cleaning toilet seat he brought in front of the hit show "Shark Tank" in January.
Bud Compher, CEO of NeighborhoodWorks Boise, highlights the virtues of pocket neighborhoods like the Adams Street Cottages in Garden City. The cluster of homes share a courtyard and are designed for community interaction. "We're also bringing to t
Jerry and Pam Wilson have developed close relationships with their caregivers — and Pam is cared for better than Jerry could do by himself. First Choice Home Care "saved our sanity," says Jerry. "And Pam's health."
The Knights of Columbus Medical Equipment Loan Program in Meridian is a bustling medical equipment shop run by Dale Anderson and Dick DeLeonard. Locals can donate wheelchairs, beds, walkers and bedside commodes, and volunteers clean and refurbish
Development has exploded in an eight-square-mile area south of Interstate 84 in Meridian. In early 2018, one developer said it was the second-fastest-developing area of Meridian and all of Idaho, on the verge of becoming No. 1.
Matthew Klinger, president of Fiberpipe Data Centers in Boise, addresses the need for data centers in today's Internet-based commerce. Klinger is an advocate of state tax breaks on infrastructure purchases and other incentives to attract, and keep
Fit Donut offers doughnuts that are low-calorie, sugar-free and higher in protein than traditional doughnuts. They are promoted by owner Emily Knigge as a healthy alternative. Gluten-free options available too.