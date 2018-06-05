This new hotel will hide a parking garage on Downtown's old Boise Rescue Mission site

Downtown Boise is on path to get a 138-room Home2 Suites by Hilton with a 550-stall parking garage attached.
The Boise Planning & Zoning Commission on Monday unanimously approved the plat for the hotel and garage, which will be located on the north side of Front Street between 5th and 6th streets. The hotel will rise seven stories, and the garage, eight, according to documents filed with the city.
The hotel and garage will have separate ownership.
Raymond Management Co. of Middleton, Wisconsin, will own and operate the hotel. Raymond operates the Hampton Inn & Suites at 495 S. Capitol Blvd.
Boise developer Clay Carley, who owns and helped develop the Old Boise business center, will own and operate the garage. Capital City Development Corp., Boise’s redevelopment agency, will lease 200 of the stalls per year for seven years, Carley said.
“We’re hoping to start the utility work in August,” Carley told the Idaho Statesman. “That takes almost two months. … All we need now is the building permit.”
The hotel would cover the whole block. Its L shape would hide the garage from passers-by on Front and 6th. The project would face the two-story Concordia Law School across Front, the eight-story C.W. Moore office building across 5th, and a one-story building housing BizPrint, a printing company, across 6th.
The block has been a surface parking lot since Carley bought the buildings on the west side that once housed the Boise Rescue Mission and a dry cleaner and tore them down. At one point, Carley and a partner wanted to build a 23-story condo tower, but the Great Recession brought those plans to an end.
The Home2 Suites would be at least the fifth new hotel to open Downtown since the start of 2017. Three opened in 2017: The Inn at 500 Capitol, Hyatt Place and Residence Inn. The fourth, a Hilton Garden Inn, is expected to open this year at 13th and Front streets.
Dealcatcher.com describes Home2 Suites — one of Hilton's many offerings — as "a hip extended stay hotel experience that offers great deals and affordable rates for guests."
An official with Raymond Management did not respond to a request for comment.
The hotel affiliation was first reported by the Idaho Business Review.
Comments