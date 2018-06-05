Deb Haaland wins Democratic US House primary in New Mexico

Former state Democratic Party leader Debra Haaland won the nomination for New Mexico's 1st Congressional District on Tuesday as she tries to become the first Native American congresswoman.
Democrats were looking to maintain control over the Albuquerque-based seat in November. The member of Laguna Pueblo finished ahead of a crowded field that included former career prosecutor Damon Martinez, former law professor Antoinette Sedillo Lopez, attorney Damian Lara and business consultant Paul Moya.
Haaland will face former Republican state lawmaker Janice Arnold-Jones and Libertarian candidate Lloyd Princeton in the general election.
During the campaign, some fellow Democrats accused Haaland of not doing enough to address claims of misconduct while leading the state party. But Haaland argued that she adopted a statewide sexual harassment policy for the party during her tenure.
The state's other competitive congressional contest is in the 2nd Congressional District along the U.S.-Mexico border. The most Hispanic congressional district in the most Hispanic state in the nation will be represented by a woman for the first time.
State Rep. Yvette Herrell is trying to keep the seat in Republican hands. She will face Democratic nominee and attorney Xochitl Torres Small in November.
Throughout the campaign, Herrell, a 54-year-old Alamogordo resident, sought to position herself as a strong ally of President Donald Trump and a staunch supporter of his push to build a wall along the border.
Torres Small, granddaughter of Mexican immigrants and wife of a state lawmaker, has rarely mentioned Trump on the campaign trail. She tells voters she's a gun owner who postponed her honeymoon to go hunting.
The congressional race is one of many expected to draw national attention because it may help determine which party controls the U.S. House.
Both congressional seats are open because Democratic U.S. Rep. Michelle Lujan Grisham and Republican U.S. Rep. Steve Pearce are stepping down to run for governor.
In the Senate primaries, incumbent Democratic U.S. Sen. Martin Heinrich and GOP challenger Mick Rich, who both ran unopposed, moved on to the general election.
Voters turned out in robust numbers to decide who will advance to the general election as Democrats and Republicans vie for control of the U.S. House.
In-person and absentee voting was running ahead of turnout for the 2014 midterm primary, the New Mexico secretary of state's office reported. However, the 111,778 ballots cast through Saturday during early voting lagged numbers from the past three presidential cycles.
In southern New Mexico's 2nd Congressional District, the November race between Herrell and Torres Small was expected to garner national attention amid debates over immigration, oil production and water issues.
For years, Democrats have tried to capture the seat in the heavily Hispanic district where they outnumber registered Republicans. It briefly flipped in 2008 during Obama's election.
But it has remained in GOP hands largely due to Pearce's popularity. During his tenure, Pearce garnered support from Hispanics and the region's oil and gas interests.
The district's conservative-leaning independents have complex views on water, immigration, international trade and oil production. That makes any election outcome difficult to predict in this region of oil wells and rural mountain communities.
Comments