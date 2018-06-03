Chicago food truck case goes to state Supreme Court

A lawsuit that challenges the rigidity of Chicago's restrictions on mobile food vendors will go before the Illinois Supreme Court.
The Chicago Tribune reports that the state Supreme Court agreed on May 30 to hear Laura Pekarik's case.
She's the owner of LMP Services Inc. and runs a food truck called Cupcakes for Courage. Pekarik sued Chicago in 2012 shortly after the city's food truck regulations were introduced.
The rules require food trucks to be at least 200 feet away from businesses that serve food.
Pekarik's lawsuit says the restrictions make most of downtown Chicago off-limits to the vendors.
Chicago Law Department spokesman Bill McCaffrey says the regulations balance the interests of food trucks and restaurants.
A spokesman for the court says the case likely won't be heard until November.
