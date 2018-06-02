AP FACT CHECK: Iowa governor's tax cut boast is mostly true

FILE - In this May 25, 2017, file photo, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds speaks during a news conference at the Statehouse in Des Moines, Iowa. Reynolds signed into law Wednesday, May 30, 2018, state tax cuts of $2.8 billion over six years, touting the benefits for the middle class. Most changes in personal income tax rates go into effect in tax year 2019, including lower rates for all income brackets. Charlie Neibergall, File AP Photo