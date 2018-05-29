Why are office workers out cutting grass across St. Louis? Fewer foreign laborers are available

There aren't enough people to cut the grass in Creve Coeur.
On some city-owned properties, such as the corner of Ladue and Mosley roads, the weeds are sprouting and spreading, and the bushes haven't been trimmed.
What's happening on those slivers of public land in an affluent suburb far from the border can be traced to a larger debate on national immigration policies.
It's a small snapshot of the big shortage of seasonal workers, mostly from Mexico, relied upon by local landscaping companies to provide labor during busy summer months.
The U.S. government issues 66,000 H-2B visas annually to allow foreign workers to be in the country temporarily for seasonal nonfarm labor. Most positions in the St. Louis area pay $13.81 an hour.
Last year, 15,000 additional visas were allowed. And the federal spending bill approved in March authorized adding more, although that hasn't happened.
President Donald Trump has signaled his support for expanding that visa program, while at the same time pushing to tighten other immigration rules. His administration has pushed for separating parents from their children when families enter the country illegally, and is suing California to end its sanctuary laws.
Last week, Trump called some undocumented immigrants "animals," saying later that his use of the word was directed at gang members – but it prompted Mexico's foreign ministry to send a diplomatic letter to the U.S. State Department that called the comments "absolutely unacceptable" and created a difficult climate for Mexicans living in the United States.
More visas should be allowed, and delays in getting workers here are crippling local businesses, said Pete Schepis, director of operations for the Greenwood Group landscaping company based in Wentzville.
His company is one of the firms used by Creve Coeur to do its mowing. Last year, it got 44 workers through the program. It requested 48 workers this year, but has none, Schepis said.
The firm usually has about 65 employees this time of year. It has 12 now. And hiring American workers at a time when unemployment remains low and employers nationwide are trying to fill millions of jobs isn't filling the void.
"We can't get people to come to work. We try to hire people. They come for a week or two weeks, we've had people come for a day," Schepis said. "The government thinks there are people out there who want to do these jobs, and that's just not the case."
The same is true at Munie Greencare Professionals, which Creve Coeur also uses. It has offices in nine states, including one in Caseyville, and applied for 160 workers through the visa program. But it got only 63, said Erin Barr, director of human resources operations.
"Every year is a roll of the dice," she said, saying a new process for applying for the workers through the program was started this year.
Munie crews are working six days a week to keep up with demand.
And there are delays in getting workers here. The five Mexican workers employed by downtown-based C&C Seamless Guttering Inc. arrived in mid-April, a couple of weeks later than last year due to delays, said David Casteel, the company's president.
They're the same five he hired the previous year – he said such continuity is vital in his business, which also has difficulty hiring U.S. workers.
"It's really important that we get the same guys back who have been trained and established relationships with us and our customers," said Casteel, who wants to see the program expanded.
The uncertainty puts workers who want to come to the United States in limbo, said Gabriela Ramirez-Arellano, business counselor at the Hispanic Chamber of Commerce of St. Louis.
They depend on wages earned during summers to pay for housing and maintain cars. She said she has friends who have worked in Dardenne Prairie through the visa program. In past years, about 24 have come. This year, that number is about half.
"This changes people's lives," she said.
And the labor shortage can be seen in less consequential ways in places such as Creve Coeur, which has outsourced the bulk of its mowing for about a decade.
Patty Schvey, 71, who has lived on Mosley Road for 20 years, lamented that people who want to work in the United States are not being allowed to. She said these times feel like something out of a science-fiction film.
"I have news for you – we're feeling the effects of that here in cozy little Creve Coeur," she said, describing the corner near her home as an urban jungle.
So mowing crews in her city will focus their grass-cutting on high-profile areas, such as along the interchange of Interstate 270 and Olive Boulevard and the Ballas Road medians, said Jim Heines, public works director.
Less-traveled areas, like the one on Ladue Road, move further down the list.
