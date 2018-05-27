Visa woes have summer businesses looking to Puerto Ricans

In this May 25, 2018, photo, Anthony Rios, left, works with gardener Carol Emerson at Sebasco Harbor Resort in Phippsburg, Maine. Bob Smith, owner of the resort hired a half-dozen Puerto Ricans last summer for housekeeping, landscaping and kitchen work, providing relief to his overworked staff. This summer he is doubling the number, and he would like to hire even more. Robert F. Bukaty AP Photo