New Zealand minister's wings clipped for phone call on plane

FILE - In this April 17, 2018 file photo, New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern attends a news conference with German Chancellor Angela Merkel after a meeting at the chancellery in Berlin, Germany. New Zealand’s Transport Minister Phil Twyford broke the rules by making a phone call while on a plane. He said he apologized unreservedly to Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern for his mistake. He said she declined his offer to resign but chose to transfer his oversight of the Civil Aviation Authority to another minister. Markus Schreiber, File AP Photo