Colorado lawmakers defer new misconduct policy to 2019

FILE - In this Friday, March 2, 2018, file photograph, a sign sits on the filing cabinet next to Colorado State Rep. Jonathan Singer, D-Longmont, during debate to expel State Rep. Steve Lebsock, D-Thornton, over sexual misconduct allegations from his peers in the State Capitol in Denver. Colorado lawmakers have deferred the passage of a new misconduct policy for lawmakers until the 2019 session comes to order next January. David Zalubowski, File AP Photo