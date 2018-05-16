Bumble Bee CEO indicted on charge he fixed canned tuna price

FILE - In this Feb. 26, 2008, file photo, Bumble Bee Foods President and CEO Christopher Lischewski testifies on Capitol Hill in Washington. U.S. prosecutors have filed a criminal charge in San Francisco against Lischewski as part of an investigation into price fixing in the packaged seafood industry. The Department of Justice announced Wednesday, May 16, 2018, that a grand jury indicted Lischewski on one count of price fixing. Prosecutors say Lischewski from November 2010 to December 2013 conspired with others in the industry to eliminate competition by setting prices for canned tuna. Lauren Victoria Burke, File AP Photo