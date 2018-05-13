Curacao court OKs Conoco seizing Venezuelan oil assets

A warning sign stands at the entrance of the PDVSA/BOPEC Brasil Terminal in Rincon Bonaire on the Caribbean Netherlands island of Bonaire, Monday, May 7, 2018, where Venezuela refines and stores its heavy crude. U.S. oil giant ConocoPhillips is pressing for control of Venezuela's key offshore operations in the Caribbean, seeking to recoup $2 billion from a decade-old dispute with the nation struggling to feed its people, a source confirmed Monday. Stephan Kogelman AP Photo