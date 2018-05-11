A Boise developer wanted to build homes on a former community garden. What happened?

The JD Co. proposed building five single-family homes and a four-unit multifamily building at North 19th and Jefferson streets. For two decades the property, owned by the Salvation Army, had been used for a community garden. The Salvation Army also had a church and offices on a second lot in the background of this view. The JD Co., which bought the property two years ago, withdrew its housing application ahead of a hearing that was scheduled for Monday, May 14. John Sowell jsowell@idahostatesman.com