David takes on Goliath in French Cup final

FILE - In this Saturday, March 31, 2018 file picture PSG's Edinson Cavani celebrates with Kylian Mbappe holding the trophy after winning the League Cup final soccer match against Monaco in Bordeaux, southwestern France. In the buildup to Tuesday's final at the Stade de France against Paris Saint-Germain, the third-division minnows have been invited to stay at Clairefontaine, the national football center known as "The Castle" where France's international players prepare for their matches. Thibault Camus, File AP Photo