AP Explains: Why every vote is not equal in Malaysia polls

In this May 5, 2018, photo, a Malaysian police officer casts his ballot during an early voting for general elections in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. Malaysia's opposition parties have never come close to winning a majority of seats in a national election, even in 2013 when their total vote exceeded the ruling coalition. The ruling National Front won 47 percent of votes but 60 percent of the seats in parliament. A similar result is likely in elections set for May 9 even if support for the opposition continues to increase. Vincent Thian AP Photo