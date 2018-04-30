Myanmar policeman who testified about entrapment is punished

FILE - In this March 7, 2018, file photo, Reuters journalist Wa Lone leaves the court after his trial on the outskirts of Yangon, Myanmar. A police officer in Myanmar who testified that he was ordered to help entrap two Reuters journalists, Wa Lone and Kyaw Soe Oo, investigating abuses by security forces against Rohingya Muslims has been punished under police regulations, a police spokesman said Monday, April 30, 2018. Thein Zaw, File AP Photo