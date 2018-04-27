Portland Marathon cancels race, dissolves organization

FILE--In this Oct. 7, 2012, file photo, Colleen Little, 29, of Lake Oswego, Ore., wins the women's division of the Portland Marathon in Portland, Ore. After a tumultuous 2017, there will be no 2018 for the Portland Marathon. In an open letter submitted to Mayor Ted Wheeler's office, the Portland Marathon board of directors announced Friday, April 27, 2018, that it had started the process of dissolving the organization. Randy L. Rasmussen