FILE- In this Feb. 5, 2018, file photo, Boeing worker Paul Covaci reaches out to touch a Boeing 737 MAX 7, the newest version of Boeing's fastest-selling airplane, during a debut for employees and media of the new jet in Renton, Wash. Boeing Co. reports earnings Wednesday, April 25, 2018. Elaine Thompson, File AP Photo

Strong travel demand lifts Boeing in first quarter

The Associated Press

April 25, 2018 06:37 AM

NEW YORK

Rising demand for travel is providing Boeing with a huge tail wind, pushing earnings and revenue beyond Wall Street expectations in the first quarter.

The aircraft maker also boosted its 2018 profit outlook and cited a strong backlog on orders. It expects to increase production of its 767's over the next within the next two years.

"Our team's strong first-quarter performance, combined with the positive market outlook across our businesses and our confidence in executing on our production and development programs, gives us a solid foundation to raise our guidance for the year," said President and CEO Dennis Muilenburg.

Profit rose 57 percent to $2.48 billion, or $4.15 per share. Per-share earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were $3.64, blowing past analyst projections for $2.59.

Revenue rose 6 percent to $23.38 billion with the Chicago company making 184 deliveries of commercial aircraft.

The company's defense segment also gained ground, getting an initial contract from Kuwait for 28 F/A-18's, among other international contracts.

Looking ahead, Boeing raised its projected 2018 per-share profit range to between $16.40 and $16.60 from $15.90 to $16.10. It still expects revenue between $96 billion and $98 billion.

Shares of Boeing Co. rose 3 percent in premarket trading.

