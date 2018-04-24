AP News Guide: Michigan's 2018 candidate filing deadline

FILE - In this June 8, 2017 file photo, Shri Thanedar, a scientist and entrepreneur who has experienced big highs and lows in business, announces his candidacy for Michigan governor during a news conference in Detroit. Second-term Gov. Rick Snyder's impending departure under term limits has led four Republicans and three Democrats into a battle to follow him. The Democratic side features former Senate Minority Leader Gretchen Whitmer and two candidates who have never held elective office: businessman Shri Thanedar and ex-Detroit health director Abdul El-Sayed. Carlos Osorio, File AP Photo