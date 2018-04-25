Take a walk through Urban Ascent from a climber's point of view

Urban Ascent, a rock climbing gym on Fairview and 25th, is closing April 28th. Climber Jordan Meyer took a tour to memorialize it.
Provided by Jordan Meyer
Local

This volunteer group can lend you free medical equipment

The Knights of Columbus Medical Equipment Loan Program in Meridian is a bustling medical equipment shop run by Dale Anderson and Dick DeLeonard. Locals can donate wheelchairs, beds, walkers and bedside commodes, and volunteers clean and refurbish

Business

First Mexican bakery opens in Boise

Alberto Contreras Jr. talks about the opening of Panaderia Coalcoman, a bakery specializing in pan dulce. Contreras also talks about their family-run butcher shop, grocery and restaurant on Fairview Avenue.