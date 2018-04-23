Elaine Wynn asks shareholders to oust board member

FILE - In this March 28, 2018, file photo, Elaine Wynn, ex-wife of Steve Wynn, listens during a hearing in Las Vegas. The ex-wife of Steve Wynn, who is also the biggest shareholder and co-founder of Wynn Resorts, is seeking to remove one of the company directors overseeing an internal investigation into sexual misconduct allegations against the casino magnate. Elaine Wynn said in a filing Monday, April 23, 2018, with U.S. regulators that John Hagenbuch is allied too closely with Steve Wynn. John Locher, File AP Photo