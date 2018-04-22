Hundreds mourn New Mexico woman killed in Southwest flight

FILE - In this 2017 file photo, Jennifer Riordan, of Albuquerque, N.M., poses for a photo in Albuquerque. Family and friends will gather Sunday, April 22, 2018 to mourn Riordan, an Albuquerque bank executive who died after the Southwest Airlines plane she was on blew an engine in midair. The evening service for Riordan will be held at the Popejoy Hall on the University of New Mexico campus, her alma mater. The Albuquerque Journal via AP, File Marla Brose