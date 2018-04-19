German Chancellor Angela Merkel leads the weekly cabinet meeting of the German government at the chancellery in Berlin, Wednesday, April 18, 2018.
German Chancellor Angela Merkel leads the weekly cabinet meeting of the German government at the chancellery in Berlin, Wednesday, April 18, 2018. Markus Schreiber AP Photo
Business

Willingness to fix euro's flaws is fading fast

By DAVID McHUGH AP Business Writer

April 19, 2018 03:13 AM

FRANKFURT, Germany

When Angela Merkel was re-elected as Germany's leader in March, the way looked open for European nations to finally patch the remaining cracks in the euro — the structural flaws that threatened to break apart the shared currency in 2010-12.

Suddenly, those prospects for far-reaching agreements are fading, as one proposal after another falls by the wayside.

The reason: longstanding German fears of being handed the bill for financial profligacy in other member countries.

A long-awaited European Union summit in June may now produce vague agreements only on limited parts of what was meant to be a wide-ranging plan to strengthen the way the euro is set up.

