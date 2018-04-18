Lawmakers work late as House GOP fights Medicaid expansion

Maine lawmakers are working overtime as the House GOP resists efforts to give the Legislature extra days to work on pending issues.
Lawmakers worked into early Thursday though their official last day was Wednesday. House Republicans defeated efforts to give lawmakers more days for topics like tax code reform, bonds and Medicaid expansion.
Democrats and Senate Republicans reached some agreement on a spending deal including new staffers to handle Medicaid expansion set for July. But two House GOP members called Medicaid expansion a "poison pill" and demanded minimum wage reform before funding pay increases for personal care aides.
Republican Gov. Paul LePage or Democratic House Speaker Sara Gideon and Republican Senate President Mike Thibodeau could call lawmakers back to Augusta under certain circumstances. Lawmakers must handle vetoes and could consider bills.
Comments