Pennsylvania casino license auction runs out of bidders

Pennsylvania received no bids for a sixth mini-casino license, leaving state regulators to decide whether to open five remaining licenses to bidding by out-of-state casino operators or non-casino businesses.
Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board officials said after Wednesday's auction that board members will decide whether to hold another auction and, if so, who is qualified to bid.
Wednesday's bidding was open to owners of Pennsylvania casinos. Lawmakers set minimum bids at $7.5 million when they authorized 10 new mini-casino licenses to raise money for Pennsylvania's tattered finances.
Auction thus far raised more than $127 million. Each mini-casino can have 750 slot machines and 30 table games.
With 12 casinos operating, Pennsylvania is the nation's No. 2 state for commercial casino revenue, behind Nevada. At $1.4 billion, it is No. 1 in tax revenue from casino gambling.
