Los Angeles plans to double spending on homeless crisis

FILE - In this Sept. 19, 2017, file photo, a homeless man sleeps curled up on the steps of a police station in Los Angeles' Skid Row area, home to the nation's largest concentration of homeless people. Mayor Eric Garcetti plans to outline his strategy Monday, April 16, 2018, to contend with the spread of encampments across the city, including investing millions of dollars in trailers and other temporary housing, along with more funding for sanitation crews. Jae C. Hong, File AP Photo