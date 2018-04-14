Delta Airlines flight attendant Victoria Flees trudges through the snow with her bags in downtown Minneapolis on the way back home from the light rail station after her flight to Paris was grounded along with all other planes at MSP because of weather, Saturday, April 14, 2018. The National Weather Service predicts 9 to 15 inches of snow across a large swath of southern Minnesota including the Twin Cities before it's all over.
Flights canceled, roads treacherous amid spring snowstorms

By STEVE KARNOWSKI Associated Press

April 14, 2018 11:13 PM

MINNEAPOLIS

Hundreds of flights have been canceled in Minneapolis as a deadly storm system sweeps across the central U.S., bringing heavy snowfall, powerful winds and rain to several states.

Officials say one runway reopened at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport late Saturday night, hours after all flights were grounded during a spring blizzard. Airport officials say the snow was coming down too fast to keep the runways clear or the planes deiced.

Airport spokesman Patrick Hogan says 469 flights were canceled before one runway reopened shortly after 10 p.m. He says crews are working overnight to get others reopened.

The snowfall is part of a storm system stretching from the Gulf Coast to the Great Lakes. The system moved into the region Friday. At least three deaths have been attributed to the weather in Wisconsin, Nebraska and Louisiana.

