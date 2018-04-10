2020 torch relay to highlight Japan's recovery from disaster

Tokyo 2020 Olympics President Yoshiro Mori, left, talks with Shunichi Suzuki, minister of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games, during an executive board meeting in Tokyo, Tuesday, April 10, 2018. Tokyo Olympic organizers said the Olympic flame will be put on display at various locations in the Tohoku region to help underscore Japan's recovery from the disaster that took more than 18,000 lives and triggered meltdowns at the Fukushima nuclear power plant. Shizuo Kambayashi AP Photo