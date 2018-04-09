Pollution to products: CO2 competition enters final round

FILE - In this April 29, 2010 file photo, a pair of coal trains idle on the tracks near Dry Fork Station, a coal-fired power plant being built by the Basin Electric Power Cooperative near Gillette, Wyo. Ten teams competing to make money from carbon dioxide pollution will share $5 million in prize money and advance to the final round of an international competition. Five of the finalists will compete to make use of actual flue gases from this Wyoming plant. The other five will compete at a gas-fired power plant in Alberta, Canada. Matthew Brown, File AP Photo