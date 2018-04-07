Despite DeVos help, for-profit colleges yet to see a rebound

FILE - In this Feb. 22, 2018, file photo, Education Secretary Betsy DeVos speaks during the Conservative Political Action Conference CPAC), at National Harbor, Md. The for-profit college industry is struggling under the weight of declining enrollment, stiff competition from traditional universities and an image battered by past misdeeds _ despite a helping hand from the Trump administration. DeVos has hired several industry insiders and frozen Obama-era rules that would have increased protections for students.