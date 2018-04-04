Meridian City Council approves siting of Costco store

The Meridian City Council early Wednesday morning approved a series of requests that will allow Costco Wholesale to build a store at the corner of Chinden Boulevard and North Ten Mile Road.
After a six-hour hearing that lasted until 1 a.m., the council approved a change to the city’s comprehensive plan to give the 33-acre site a commercial designation from residential and mixed use.
It also approved a variance that will allow cars to enter and leave the property from two driveways on Chinden. The variance, which the Idaho Transportation Department signed off on, was needed because of a regulation that prohibits new approaches directly accessing a state highway.
The council voted 5-1 on a single vote to approve the requests, which included annexation and zoning changes and a preliminary plat for the Costco building and 13 other commercial building lots on the property.
Councilman Joe Borton voted against the motion.
David Reyes, a neighbor opposed to having Costco locate at that spot, said he was disappointed by the council action.
“We’re not done,” Reyes said, indicating opponents plan to take the matter to court.
Brian Whelan, a site selection executive from Costco who attended the meeting, declined to comment afterward, saying he was not authorized to speak to the press.
A standing-room crowd of more than 160 people attended the hearing, which began at 7:10 p.m. Most stuck around until after 11, with more than half the crowd remaining when the council took its vote.
Opponents reiterated objections they have raised since the proposed location was announced last August. They said the store does not belong in a residential neighborhood. They also complained about added traffic congestion, noise and light pollution. They also worried about the safety of children who live nearby and walk and bike to parks in the area.
Bob Rock, who lives on West Lost Rapids Drive, just west of the development said the 665,000-square-foot warehouse store, which is scheduled to open in 2020, was not appropriate for the neighborhood.
“We’re not opposed to commercial development,” Rock said. “But we’re opposed to having a warehouse the size of Costco put there.”
Several homeowners said they would have never purchased homes in the SpurWing and Bainbridge developments if they had known that Costco planned to locate nearby. A few said they worried home values would be negatively affected.
One neighbor said Costco wouldn’t be bringing family-wage jobs to Meridian, a point Whelan disputed. He said Costco employees start at a minimum wage of $13 an hour and earn $50,000 annually after five years. He said the company also offers an outstanding benefits package for both full-time and part-time workers.
Turnover for workers in their first year of employment is less than 7 percent, which he said was extremely low in the retail industry.
Costco spent several years looking at possible sites before deciding on the Chinden and Ten Mile parcel, Whelan said. The company had initially eyed a site at Chinden and Linder Road, a mile farther east, but later rejected it. The chosen location is nearly equal distant from Costco’s Boise and Nampa stores and reaches a wider customer base on the north side of the Treasure Valley, company representatives said earlier.
He said the company was concerned about the safety of the surrounding neighborhood and wouldn’t risk its reputation on being a bad neighbor.
“This decision wasn’t made lightly,” he said.
Mike Wardle, director of planning for the Brighton Corporation, which is developing the site and 115 apartments to be located south of the store and 162 houses west of Costco, said there were a number of Costco stores across the country that are located in residential areas.
He said a store built two years ago in Bardstown, Kentucky, is surrounded by a neighborhood. He said others are located in Coeur d’Alene, Columbus, Ohio, and Lehi, Utah. The Lehi store, like the one to be built in Meridian, is located on a major highway and is also next to homes.
Councilman Luke Cavener asked Whelan whether Costco’s plans to begin home deliveries could also impact the Meridian store. He said those deliveries would come from a different hub.
“There would be none of those deliveries coming out of this building,” Whelan said.
Councilman Treg Bernt asked whether the look of the Costco exterior could be designed differently than the standard look of the Boise and Nampa stores, to make it more aesthetically appealing.
Whelan said the company would be willing to offer different designs used at other locations and come up with a suitable design. The council included a provision in its motion to require the company to obtain council approval for the design chosen.
Mike Dunlap, a Meridian resident who testified in favor of the project, said many changes have come to Meridian as it has grown greatly over the past few years.
“You can drive around anywhere and land is being torn up for homes or apartments,” he said.
He said the city needs the jobs Costco will provide and the road improvements the project will provide.
Portions of Chinden and Ten Mile will be required to be widened from two to four lanes before the store can open. Other upgrades will be required within two years of the store’s opening.
Costco has said it will provide $15 million up-front to pay for the initial road widenings. It could receive reimbursement under a program through the Idaho Transportation Department and the Ada County Highway Department.
Several people in the audience expressed concerns before the council vote that council members had already made up their minds to approve the project and hadn’t heard the concerns of opponents.
The council, Cavener said, wrestled with making a good decision. He said growth brings challenges, but he said he felt the project was an appropriate use on a state highway.
“We love Meridian, which is why we’re up here,” Councilwoman Anne Little Roberts said. “We know you love Meridian, too.”
