Business

Proposal would support clean-coal research in Wyoming

The Associated Press

March 31, 2018 08:30 AM

SHERIDAN, Wyo.

A bill introduced to the U.S. Senate would support and streamline clean-coal research in Wyoming and elsewhere.

The Sheridan Press reports the measure was introduced by Wyoming Republican U.S. Sen. John Barrasso and lawmakers from North Dakota and West Virginia.

It would support carbon capture research that is taking place in Wyoming and elsewhere and streamline federal processes to allow for faster development of carbon capture-research-related infrastructure.

Carbon capture processes aim to collect the carbon dioxide that is emitted by coal-fired plants in order to reduce pollution.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Take a sneak peek inside an Amazon fulfillment center

View More Video