Facebook exec disavows his own provocative memo

FILE In this Nov. 15, 2010 file photo, Facebook engineer Andrew Bosworth talks about the new Facebook messaging service at an announcement in San Francisco, Calif. Bosworth says he didn't agree with a provocative memo leaked to Buzzfeed in which he describes the company's mentality to grow and connect people at all costs. Bosworth said on Twitter Thursday, March 29, 2018, that he didn't agree with the post even when he wrote it. In the 2016 internal memo titled "The Ugly," he writes that "all the work the work we do in growth is justified," even if it costs someone their life because they are exposed to bullies or die in a terrorist attack. Paul Sakuma AP Photo