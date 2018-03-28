FILE- In this July 27, 2016, file photo, an Associated Press reporter holds a mobile phone showing the Facebook Messenger app icon in San Francisco. Three Facebook Messenger app users have filed a lawsuit claiming the social network violated their privacy by collecting logs of their phone calls and text messages. The suit, filed Tuesday, March 27, 2018, in federal court in northern California, comes as Facebook faces scrutiny over privacy concerns.
Business

3 Facebook Messenger app users file lawsuit over privacy

The Associated Press

March 28, 2018 08:16 AM

SAN FRANCISCO

Three Facebook Messenger app users have filed a lawsuit claiming the social network violated their privacy by collecting logs of their phone calls and text messages.

The suit, filed Tuesday in federal court in northern California, comes as Facebook faces scrutiny over privacy concerns.

Facebook acknowledged on Sunday that it began uploading call and text logs from phones running Google's Android system in 2015. Facebook added that only users who gave appropriate permission were affected, that it didn't collect the contents of messages or calls, and that users can opt out of the data collection and have the stored logs deleted by changing their app settings.

The suit seeks class-action status.

A message seeking comment from Facebook on Wednesday was not immediately returned.

