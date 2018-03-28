3 Facebook Messenger app users file lawsuit over privacy

FILE- In this July 27, 2016, file photo, an Associated Press reporter holds a mobile phone showing the Facebook Messenger app icon in San Francisco. Three Facebook Messenger app users have filed a lawsuit claiming the social network violated their privacy by collecting logs of their phone calls and text messages. The suit, filed Tuesday, March 27, 2018, in federal court in northern California, comes as Facebook faces scrutiny over privacy concerns. Jeff Chiu, File AP Photo