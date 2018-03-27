In this March 15, 2018 photo, Mark Karpeles, the former CEO of Japan-based bitcoin exchange Mt. Gox speaks during an interview in Tokyo. Four years after popular Tokyo-based bitcoin exchange Mt. Gox was hacked and went bankrupt, the case still casts a shadow over the regulatory regime put in place to protect Japan's thriving cryptocurrency market. The former CEO of Mt. Gox, facing a criminal trial in Japan, hopes the remaining bitcoins can be used to pay back losses from the heist at the lost bitcoins’ current value.
Business

Japan embracing cryptocurrencies despite big theft cases

The Associated Press

March 27, 2018 10:02 PM

TOKYO

Four years after popular Tokyo-based bitcoin exchange Mt. Gox was hacked and went bankrupt, the case still casts a shadow over the regulatory regime put in place to protect Japan's thriving cryptocurrency market.

Mark Karpeles, the French founder and former CEO of Mt. Gox, says he hopes to recoup the millions lost by his customers in the heist — now a possibility, given the surge in bitcoin's value in recent years to some 10 times its earlier value.

Mt. Gox was a wakeup call for Japan, which since has established a relatively strong regulatory regime. Cryptocurrencies remain popular in the world's No. 2 economy. About half the world's bitcoin trading is estimated to be in yen. There are 16 licensed virtual currency exchanges, and Japanese bitcoin owners number 2-3 million.

