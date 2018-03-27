Boise Airport will lose service to this Idaho city

Lewiston will lose commercial passenger service to Boise and Seattle this summer as Horizon Air withdraws from the only airport it serves in north-central Idaho.
Alaska Airlines, the parent company of Horizon, is ending the service because its Lewiston flights typically are 60 percent full, compared with 85 percent full systemwide, said Candice Payne, regional manager of sales and community marketing.
“Unfortunately, Lewiston has underperformed for several years and we can no longer justify the costs of operating here,” Payne said in the email to Valley Vision, a Lewiston-based economic development nonprofit.
Horizon’s last day in Lewiston will be Aug. 25. It will expand Seattle service at the Pullman-Moscow Regional Airport, an hour away, the following day.
Boise passengers will have to fly to and from Spokane, two hours away, or connect in Seattle with flights to Pullman-Moscow.
“We recognize that ending our Lewiston service creates an air travel void between northern Idaho and Boise, but the demand was not enough for us to sustain operations,” Payne said.
Horizon has one daily flight each way between Boise and Lewiston, said Sean Briggs, the Boise Airport’s marketing manager.
“It’s disappointing,” Briggs said. “That is our connection to the northern half of the state.”
He said he hopes to talk to Alaska Airlines about adding service to Pullman-Moscow, and to SkyWest Airlines, which still flies between Lewiston and Salt Lake City, about adding Lewiston-Boise service. SkyWest has a maintenance hangar in Boise.
Elaine Williams is a reporter for the Lewiston Tribune. David Staats: 208-377-6417, @DavidStaats
