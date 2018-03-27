Greenpeace leaves sustainable wood certification group

FILE - In this Thursday, Aug. 10, 2017, file photo, a conservationist carries a medical pack and tranquilizer rifle during a rescue operation for orangutans trapped at a swath of damaged forest near a palm oil plantation in Tripa, Aceh province, Indonesia. Greenpeace is withdrawing from Forest Stewardship Council, the main global group for certifying sustainable wood products, saying it is failing to protect natural forests from exploitation. Binsar Bakkara, File AP Photo