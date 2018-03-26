More Videos

Take a sneak peek inside an Amazon fulfillment center 64

Take a sneak peek inside an Amazon fulfillment center

Pause
South Meridian YMCA nears completion 90

South Meridian YMCA nears completion

Hospice care is 'a lifesaver' for this Caldwell couple 160

Hospice care is "a lifesaver" for this Caldwell couple

This volunteer group can lend you free medical equipment 76

This volunteer group can lend you free medical equipment

Growth heavy in south Meridian 77

Growth heavy in south Meridian

Boise's new claim to fame — flexible semiconductor chips? 98

Boise's new claim to fame — flexible semiconductor chips?

Why Idaho's location makes it ideal for data centers 136

Why Idaho's location makes it ideal for data centers

Meridian's Fit Donut offers low-carb indulgence 65

Meridian's Fit Donut offers low-carb indulgence

Meridian's Fit Donut offers low-calorie indulgence 61

Meridian's Fit Donut offers low-calorie indulgence

Albertsons introduces new market concept 84

Albertsons introduces new market concept

Eric Vitale, fraud investigation specialist with the San Luis Obispo Police Department, demonstrates how to spot a card skimmer on an ATM, gas pump or other card reader. He also offers advice for keeping your PIN and card information safe. David Middlecamp The Tribune
Eric Vitale, fraud investigation specialist with the San Luis Obispo Police Department, demonstrates how to spot a card skimmer on an ATM, gas pump or other card reader. He also offers advice for keeping your PIN and card information safe. David Middlecamp The Tribune

Business

Idaho gas prices surge, making our state one of the nation’s spendiest at the pump

By Nicole Blanchard

nblanchard@idahostatesman.com

March 26, 2018 01:05 PM

Idaho gas prices are on the rise again, and after a particularly sharp spike in cost last week, our state once again has some of the highest gas prices in the country, according to AAA Idaho.

Last week, Idaho gas prices rose by 16 cents to an average of $2.72 per gallon, AAA said in a press release. That was the highest increase in the country, and it boosted Idaho to No. 10 in the U.S. for highest average gas prices.

“Idaho fuel is the most expensive in the Rocky Mountain region,” AAA said. Utah saw a 14-cent price increase last week, while Oregon and Washington prices each jumped by 9 cents.

Idaho’s average $2.72 per gallon is 11 cents higher than the national average. It’s also 24 cents higher than the average cost this time last year. And AAA Idaho spokesman Matthew Conde said prices at the pump show “no signs of slowing down” heading into the summer.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

So what gives?

The spike can be attributed to a few things. The price of crude oil has risen $18 since last year to about $65/barrel, AAA reports. In addition, Rocky Mountain refineries’ capacity was curtailed in March thanks to scheduled maintenance that will continue into April.

“It’s important to note that the Rocky Mountain region has 16 operating refineries and the smallest refining capacity of any region in the United States at 0.7 million barrels of distilled product per day,” Conde said in the release. “When refineries perform even routine maintenance, there can be an impact on supply. Unexpected delays could lead to additional regional price increases.”

Gas also becomes more expensive in the summer, due to additives in the fuel that prevent evaporation in high temperatures. And demand for fuel grows across the U.S. in the spring and summer, further boosting prices.

While Boise doesn’t boast Idaho’s highest gas prices, the average cost per gallon in the Treasure Valley is $2.79, higher than the state average. In Stanley, AAA reports, Idaho prices have reached their highest at $3.00 per gallon.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Take a sneak peek inside an Amazon fulfillment center 64

Take a sneak peek inside an Amazon fulfillment center

Pause
South Meridian YMCA nears completion 90

South Meridian YMCA nears completion

Hospice care is 'a lifesaver' for this Caldwell couple 160

Hospice care is "a lifesaver" for this Caldwell couple

This volunteer group can lend you free medical equipment 76

This volunteer group can lend you free medical equipment

Growth heavy in south Meridian 77

Growth heavy in south Meridian

Boise's new claim to fame — flexible semiconductor chips? 98

Boise's new claim to fame — flexible semiconductor chips?

Why Idaho's location makes it ideal for data centers 136

Why Idaho's location makes it ideal for data centers

Meridian's Fit Donut offers low-carb indulgence 65

Meridian's Fit Donut offers low-carb indulgence

Meridian's Fit Donut offers low-calorie indulgence 61

Meridian's Fit Donut offers low-calorie indulgence

Albertsons introduces new market concept 84

Albertsons introduces new market concept

Take a sneak peek inside an Amazon fulfillment center

View More Video