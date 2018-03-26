Malaysia government proposes 10 years in jail for fake news

A man takes a copy of newspaper at a grocery shop in Shah Alam, Malaysia, Monday, March 26, 2018. Malaysia's government on Monday proposed new legislation to outlaw fake news with a 10-year jail term for offenders, in a move slammed by critics as a draconian bid to crack down on dissent ahead of a general election. Prime Minister Najib Razak has been dogged by a multibillion-dollar corruption scandal involving an indebted state fund, and rights activists fear the new law could be used to criminalize reports on government misconduct and critical opinions. Sadiq Asyraf AP Photo