Boise’s soaring Micron returns Wall Street’s love with fat profits in latest quarter

Micron reported big boosts in sales and profits Thursday in its latest quarter, rewarding investors who have driven its stock price recently to the highest level in 18 years.
The Boise memory-chip manufacturer reported $7.4 billion in sales for the quarter that ended March 1, compared with $4.66 billion in the same quarter a year earlier. It reported $3.3 billion in net income, compared with $894 million a year earlier. The earnings amount to $2.67 per share, up from 77 cents a year ago.
Micron is succeeding in shifting sales to higher-priced specialty products, and its sales for memory used in solid-state drives and graphics set records, said Sanjay Mehrotra, Micron’s president and CEO.
“Secular technology trends are driving robust demand for memory and storage, and Micron is well-positioned to address these growing opportunities,” he said in a news release.
Micron is Boise’s largest for-profit employer, with about 6,800 workers on its Southeast Boise campus.
The latest report comes 10 months into the reign of Sanjay Mehrotra, the SanDisk cofounder who succeeded Marc Durcan as CEO last May.
The quarter brought other news: In Decenber, prosecutors in Taiwan said two Micron employees took trade secrets they stole to a Chinese company that planned to share it with an emerging competitor in mainland China. In January, Micron and Intel Corp. said they would end their 12-year partnership to make flash memory. This month, Micron and Harvard University settled Harvard’s 2016 lawsuit accusing Micron of using a technology invented at Harvard without a license.
At this rate of expansion, Micron stands to boost its rank in the Fortune 500 roster of America’s top companies. Ranked No. 226 in 2017 with $12.4 billion in sales, its sales for the 12 months before the latest quarter were $23.1 billion, more than Starbucks, Southwest Airlines or Staples last year.
David Staats: 208-377-6417, @DavidStaats
