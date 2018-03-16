Amid talks of Toys R Us shutdown, could Meridian store stay open?

Executives at The Village in Meridian hope the Toys R Us store there might stay open despite the company’s announcement this week it plans to close most, if not all, of its 735 stores in the United States.
They are pinning hopes on efforts by Toys R Us to keep 200 U.S. stores open. Toys R Us said it is pursuing the sale of its operations in Canada, Asia and Central Europe. It said it is holding discussions with interested parties that could combine up to 200 of its top performing U.S. stores with its Canadian operations.
“The Village at Meridian Toys R Us location is a top-performing store for the business,” said Amber Lovotti, a spokeswoman for the Meridian shopping center. “We are hopeful that if there are a few stores that stay open, this location could be one of them to continue with business at usual.”
At this point, Lovotti said, Village executives do not know whether the store will close or when.
A clerk who answered the phone at Toys R Us on Thursday referred a reporter to Toys R Us’ spokeswoman at company headquarters in New Jersey. She did not return a phone call or email.
The Meridian store, which opened in 2013, has 45 employees. It is one of two Toys R Us stores in Idaho. The other is in Idaho Falls.
Toymakers are bracing for a severe disruption from the company’s demise.
