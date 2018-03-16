The Latest: Caller reported cracks in bridge before collapse

SHARE COPY LINK More Videos 77 Growth heavy in south Meridian Pause 98 Boise's new claim to fame — flexible semiconductor chips? 136 Why Idaho's location makes it ideal for data centers 65 Meridian's Fit Donut offers low-carb indulgence 61 Meridian's Fit Donut offers low-calorie indulgence 84 Albertsons introduces new market concept 106 First Mexican bakery opens in Boise 170 Business growth on upswing in Eagle 84 Albertsons opens new convenience store. 134 Play it really loud. Boise Bomb Shelter is a perfect place for bands to practice. Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Kendall Regional Medical Center is treating 10 Level 1 trauma patients, two of whom in critical condition, after Florida International University’s 950-ton bridge collapsed Thursday afternoon. Police said at least six people could be dead but the exact number of victims remained unconfirmed. Daniel A. Varela The Miami Herald

