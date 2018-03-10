Evictees from SKorea's 1st Olympics recall harsh clearings

In this April 14, 1987, photo, displaced residents of Sanggyedong protest against the government for demolishing their houses in Seoul, South Korea. When South Korea previously held the Olympics in 1988, urban residents were ousted from host city Seoul after losing years-long pre-Olympic battles against government officials, police, construction workers and hired thugs, who, under a massive effort to beautify the capital, razed hundreds of poor neighborhoods to make way for new high rise buildings. Activists say there were at least 18 demolitions at Sanggyedong between June 1986 and April 1987. Injuries piled up from the clashes between residents, police and thugs. Residents’ leaders who drove the protests were repeatedly arrested for weeks and months. Yonhap via AP)