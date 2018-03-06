For one Boise man, opening a small business fulfills his dream

Joaquin Cordero, right, opened his own automobile repair shop about three months ago after taking an employee buyout option at Micron. Cordero earned a mechanical engineering degree in Merida, Mexico, before starting his career in Boise. Now, he likes the idea of owning his own mom-and-pop business and working on cars as he did with his father, Jose Cordero, left, back in Mexico. Cordero's parents, Jose and Amelia Cordero, came to Boise to temporarily help their son launch his shop. Darin Oswald doswald@idahostatesman.com