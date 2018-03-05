Egypt seeks closer ties during visit by Saudi crown prince

Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi, left, greets Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on his arrival to Cairo, Egypt, for a visit meant to deepen the alliance between two of the region's powerhouses, Sunday, March 4, 2018. Soon after the prince touched down in Cairo Sunday, el-Sissi's office said "regional issues" and Egypt's fight against Islamic militants were discussed by phone with U.S. President Donald Trump. MENA via AP Mohammed Samaha