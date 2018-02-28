Proposed waste facility near Gary school raises concerns

Administrators at a Gary charter school are raising concerns about a waste-processing facility proposed for across the street.
Officials with the Steel City Academy, the Hoosier Environmental Council and the local Community Strategy Group say the proposed project gives short thrift to their concerns about the noise, traffic and air and water discharges it would generate.
The (Northwest Indiana) Times reports Maya Energy LLC has proposed building a $50 million, 165,000-square-foot municipal recycling facility across the street from the Steel City Academy's 18-acre campus, which serves about 290 students.
School officials say the proposed project "is completely incompatible with our vision of the school and poses a serious threat to the health and welfare of students."
The charter school is hosting a Thursday evening meeting about the project.
