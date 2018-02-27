The Latest: Conservation group lauds German diesel ruling

The Latest on plans to impose a ban on diesel vehicles in German cities (all times local):
1:10 p.m.
One of Germany's oldest and largest environmental organizations is applauding a court's ruling that cities can ban diesel cars, saying "the pressure on politicians and manufacturers has increased significantly" to take measures to reduce pollution.
The Nature and Biodiversity Conservation Union said, with Tuesday's decision, "affected cities must now be made the trailblazers of a transportation U-turn as soon as possible to strike a balance between mobility needs and environmental and health protection."
Never miss a local story.
The agency, known in Germany as NABU, says the verdict also illustrates the failure of the federal government to bring air quality in line with EU regulations and avert driving bans.
It's urging the incoming government to focus on reducing nitrogen oxide emissions in cities through stricter controls, with affected vehicles retrofitted with filters at manufacturers' expense.
___
1 p.m.
Shares in German auto companies are moderately down after a court ruled that cities with excessive pollution levels could legally impose driving bans on diesel cars.
Daimler AG was off 0.7 percent at 69.77 euros and BMW AG was down 0.7 at 87.14 euros.
Volkswagen AG fell 1.8 percent to 162.54 euros.
Auto shares eased lower amid generally falling shares.
The overall German stock market was down 0.54 percent in early afternoon trading in Europe.
___
12:20 p.m.
German media are reporting that a court has ruled cities can impose driving bans on diesel cars to combat air pollution.
The ruling Tuesday could see millions of drivers forced to leave their cars at home on days when harmful emissions are particularly high.
The Federal Administrative Court in Leipzig rejected an appeal brought by two German states against lower court decisions that suggested driving bans for particularly dirty diesel cars would be effective and should be considered.
Environmental campaigners had sued dozens of German cities, arguing that they have a duty to cut excessive air pollution to protect people's health.
Diesel cars emit nitrogen oxides, or NOx, that causes respiratory illnesses and thousands of premature deaths annually.
Officials say it would be difficult to enforce diesel bans.
___
9 a.m.
A German court is expected to rule Tuesday on whether cities can ban diesel cars to lower air pollution, a measure that could affect millions of drivers in the nation that invented the automobile.
The Federal Administrative Court in Leipzig plans to announce its verdict at midday in an appeal brought by two German states against lower court rulings that suggested driving bans for particularly dirty diesel cars would be effective and should be considered.
Environmental campaigners had sued dozens of German cities, arguing that they have a duty to cut excessive air pollution to protect people's health.
Diesel cars emit nitrogen oxides, or NOx, that causes respiratory illnesses and thousands of premature deaths annually.
Officials say it would be difficult to enforce driving bans only on certain cars.
Comments