A new printing partner in Twin Falls, and more digital opportunities

I’m sharing some news of printing changes.
Starting on Monday, March 5, our newspaper will be printed in Twin Falls at the Times-News. You will see no changes in the time your paper is delivered.
On occasion, late news and sports won’t be in the print edition the next day because we are adjusting deadlines earlier to achieve on-time delivery. All of our coverage still will be available on our website, our apps and in our social media channels. Our commitment to covering local news remains unchanged.
For sports fans, we’re increasing the frequency of our Sports Plus email to seven days a week. You’ll receive late-night sports news early the next morning sent to your inbox – even if it’s not in the morning print edition. You can sign up for that newsletter and more at idahostatesman.com/newsletters.
Also, we recently expanded our eEdition to include extra news and sports pages, which provide extended coverage of national and international events. All of it is available as part of your subscription.
You will see some changes in our printed sections: The Outdoors and Sports sections occasionally will be combined on Tuesdays, and the Sports and Depth sections will be combined on Sundays.
Our newsroom reporters, photographers and editors strive to give you relevant, essential journalism every day, and our readership continues to grow online and in our other digital channels. With your subscription, you can activate access to all of our digital options.
We value our readers and appreciate the continued support of the Statesman.
The recent comics changes: I’ve heard from quite a few readers asking whether we got rid of the “Pickles” comic strip. We did not – it simply moved to the bottom of the page so that “Non Sequitur” could sit at the top of the page, where it had more room for the small, handwritten text. It is easier to read in that position.
Rhonda Prast is editor of the Idaho Statesman.
