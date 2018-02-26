Business

AAA Michigan: Statewide average gas prices rise 4 cents

The Associated Press

February 26, 2018 04:04 AM

DEARBORN, Mich.

AAA Michigan says gas prices statewide have risen by about 4 cents per gallon in the past week.

The Dearborn-based auto club says early Monday that the average price for self-serve regular unleaded gasoline was about $2.50 per gallon. Prices are about 19 cents more than at the same point last year.

Michigan's lowest average price was about $2.44 per gallon in the Detroit area, down about 5 cents from a week ago. The highest was about $2.65 per gallon in the Marquette area. AAA says it's the fourth consecutive week that the Marquette area had the highest average.

AAA Michigan surveys daily fuel prices at 2,800 gas stations across the state.

