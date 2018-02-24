Business

European Central Bank says Latvia's ABLV failing, to wind up

The Associated Press

February 24, 2018 03:04 AM

BERLIN

The European Central Bank says it has determined that Latvia's crisis-struck ABLV Bank is failing or likely to fail, and the bank — along with a branch in Luxembourg — will be wound up under its home country's law.

On Monday, Latvia's financial regulator ordered ABLV, Latvia's third-largest bank by assets, to cease all payments at the ECB's request amid U.S. accusations of money laundering and breaching sanctions on North Korea.

The ECB said in a statement on Saturday that it's concluded ABLV is "failing or likely to fail," lacking sufficient funds that would be immediately available to withstand outflows of deposits.

It said Europe's Single Resolution Board determined that action on its part "was not in the public interest," so the bank will be dissolved under Latvian law.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Why Idaho's location makes it ideal for data centers

View More Video